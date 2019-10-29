Add 6,000-sq. ft. of Wi-Fi coverage with Tenda’s 802.11ac Mesh System for $105

Amazon is offering the Tenda Nova Wave 3-Node 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System (MW6) for $105 shipped. That’s $20-$25 off what it’s been fetching recently and marks the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. If you have a moderate to large-sized home, this mesh system is an affordable way to squash dead spots. With up to 2,000 square feet of coverage per node, you’ll be able to theoretically blanket a mansion, let alone an average home. SSID, password, and even parental controls can be managed from the smartphone app. Rated 4/5 stars.

Get your new network off to a proper start with Jadadol’s 50-ft. Flat Ethernet Cable for $10. This is what I used to centralize the initial access point in my home and have zero regrets. Speeds are excellent in every corner because my internet isn’t starting in a crowded, thick-walled utility room.

More interested in what Wi-Fi 6 has to offer? Have a look at TP-Link’s new and affordable routers. Prices start at just $70, but you’ll only get one node, but that could work perfectly in small to medium-sized homes when placed centrally.

Oh, and yesterday’s deal on TP-Link’s Tri-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router is still live. So be sure to have a look in case it would be a better fit.

Tenda Nova Wave 3-Node Mesh System features:

TOTAL HOME COVERAGE: Powered by proprietary RealMesh️ technology, MW6 features an advanced dual band AC1200 MESH Wi-Fi system that eliminates Dead-Zones and delivers your high-speed internet coverage throughout your home (6000 Sq. ft)

CONNECT 90 DEVICES: Mesh Wi-Fi lets you link up to 90 wireless devices to your high-speed network while maintaining optimum conditions

