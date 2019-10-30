Build your own iOS empire in Civilization Revolution 2 for $2 (Reg. $5)

Civilization Revolution 2 is now on sale for $1.99 on the App Store. The iOS version carries a $5 regular price tag and is now matching the lowest we have tracked, although it has gone for as much as $10 and $15 in the past. Civilization Revolution 2 brings the usual strategy experience to mobile with a 3D presentation, a series of new military units, scientific advancements, building and wonders (Nuclear Power Plant, The Red Cross and Silicon Valley), as well as a series of historic events and battles to reenact. Ranked among the top 20 simulation games on the App Store, it has a 4+ star rating from nearly 9,000 gamers all-time. More details below.

We are seeing an impressive collection of iOS price drops for Halloween this year from The Room series and Kingdom Rush to This War of Mine and Where Shadows Slumber. Go download Stardew Valley while it’s on sale and then head over to this morning’s roundup for a look at the rest of today’s best offers in sliding XCOM and Lost Portal CCG.

iOS Universal: Civilization Revolution 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

Civilization Revolution 2:

The sequel to one of the most successful strategy games on mobile is here! Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution 2 challenges players to build a glorious empire that will stand the test of time. This is the first game in the Civilization catalog to be developed and available exclusively for mobile devices. Civilization Revolution 2 offers mobile strategy fans a brand new 3D presentation and more tactical depth than ever before! Find out if you have what it takes to rule the world!

