Narrative-adventure game Where Shadows Slumber is now just $1 on iOS (Reg. $3)

Where Shadows Slumber is a mobile puzzle-adventure game. Players must “guide Obe, an old man who discovers a mysterious lantern in the forest, on one last journey.” The regularly $5 iOS experience has garnered solid ratings and is now on sale for just $1. That’s matching the lowest price we have tracked on the App Store. You’ll find mind bending puzzles spread across eight different worlds and a “riveting” story that unfolds as you take Obe on a journey at the end of his life. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

We are tracking some amazing iOS price drops for Halloween this year. Iron Marines, Kingdom Rush titles, This War of Mine, and the #1 ranked RPG on iOS, Stardew Valley, are all on sale right now. The stellar Room franchise is seeing big time price drops right now and there are even more options in this morning’s roundup including Lost Portal CCG, Civilization Revolution 2, XCOM: Enemy Within, Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, and many more.

Where Shadows Slumber:

Where Shadows Slumber is a mobile adventure puzzle game that takes place in a world that has been plunged into darkness. You will guide Obe, an old man who discovers a mysterious lantern in the forest, on one last journey. The only tools at your disposal are your wits and the chaotic nature of the universe. Anything that is not touched by light has the freedom to change. This governing principle will be your guide in the darkness, but also your undoing. After all, if you are not touched by the light, you have the freedom to change as well.

