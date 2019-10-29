Iron Marines brings strategic sci-fi battles to your iOS device: $2 (Reg. $5)

Ironhide, the developers behind the stellar Kingdom Rush series, also makes a game called Iron Marines. Very much like the KR series, it features real time strategy battles, but “on amazing and unknown planets.” You’ll be taking command of “soldiers, mighty mechas and powerful aliens against hordes of space monsters, swarms of insectoids and robot armies.” Fortunately, the $5 game is now on sale for $1.99 via the App Store. While we have seen it drop to $1 in the past, now is a great time to jump in as Ironhide has just updated the experience with “Halloween cosmetic modifications” including friendly ghosts and the ability to harvest laughing skulls. It also carries an impressive 4+ star rating from over 21,000 gamers all-time. Head below for more details and the rest of this week’s Ironhide iOS price drops.

Well, after quite a slow month of iOS price drops, most of the major players have come out of the woodwork with Halloween offers. The Room franchise saw some very notable deals this morning and we still have the amazing This War of Mine at $13 off. On top the price drops found in this morning’s roundup, we also have the number 1 ranked role playing game on the App Store, Stardew Valley, at $5 (Reg. $8).

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: $2 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance: $3 (Reg. $5)

Iron Marines:

From the creators of the award winner, Kingdom Rush saga comes the most extraordinary space odyssey. Fight challenging real time strategy sci fi battles on amazing and unknown planets. Command brave soldiers, mighty mechas and powerful aliens against hordes of space monsters, swarms of insectoids and robot armies in a galaxy far far away.

