Today's Best iOS & Mac App Deals: XCOM Enemy Within, Agent A, more

Oct. 30th 2019

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Lost Portal CCG, Civilization Revolution 2, XCOM: Enemy Within, Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, Where Shadows Slumber, and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Alien Shooter – Survive: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Forever Lost: Episode 1 HD: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Forgotten Room: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: All That Remains: Part 1: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Chrono Plus – Time Tracker: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Lost Portal CCG: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Civilization Revolution 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: XCOM: Enemy Within: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Where Shadows Slumber: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW °: $1 (Reg. $4)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Steam: Rails to Riches: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Eight-Minute Empire: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Istanbul: Digital Edition: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: noded: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tormentum – Mystery Adventure: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Marble Age: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Bronze Age: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Room: Old Sins: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Room Two: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Room Three: $2 (Reg. $4)

