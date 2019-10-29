We have a new Amazon game deal promo today. The retailer is now offering a buy two get one free deal on a notable selection of PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One titles today. While these types of BOGO offers tend only to include full-priced games, there are several discounted titles in the sale this time. This will allow you to hit the three-game threshold using discounted titles to score a deal on newly released, full-priced games. The rest of today’s best game deals are right here, and you’ll want to head below for details on today’s Amazon game promotion.

Amazon Game Deal Promo

Add any three titles from this page to your cart (Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or PS4) to redeem the special deal. There’s quite a wide selection of eligible games here from sports titles and shooters, to indie games and even some new releases.

The Outer Worlds and Beyond:

To get the best overall value with today’s sale, you’ll want to choose a couple discounted games and one of those newly released full-priced (or near full-price) titles. For example, games like Borderlands 3, The Last of Us, Resident Evil 2, Monster Hunter World Iceborne, Dragon Quest XI, and others are all at great prices right now. Combining a pair of these with some of the newer games is a great way to get a deal on the latest releases. A couple of good examples there would be The Outer Worlds, Super Mario Maker 2, and new Call of Duty Modern Warfare title (early hands-on impressions right here), among others.

While we are expecting huge deals from the big-time Black Friday 2019 sales in under one month, waiting that long to get your hands on Outer Worlds might not be worth it for some. We don’t expect to see huge deals on these new releases, and most of the best offers are usually relegated to doorbuster deals anyway. While it is certainly possible we see these titles go for less outside of today’s Amazon game deal promo, you won’t have to wait a month or take the chance of missing out entirely if you jump in now.

Here’s everything we expect to see go on sale for Black Friday 2019 in the gaming category. Along with predictions on the best offers from GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Target, and others.

Amazon BOGO game deal promo:

Add 3 items from the selection on this page to your Shopping Basket via the “Add to Basket”. When you’re done shopping, click the “Proceed to Checkout” button. The Offer will be automatically applied to your total customer order value at checkout if you are eligible.

