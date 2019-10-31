With lots of new technology being pushed out during the Fall, Verizon has some of the most exciting products available come holiday season. This can make Verizon one of the most exciting places to shop during Black Friday, especially if your current smartphone, tablet or smartwatch is starting to show its age. Continue reading to see what our expectations are for Verizon Black Friday.

When is Black Friday at Verizon?

Following the ongoing trend, we expect sales to begin a tick earlier than Black Friday. During the last couple of years, we have seen promotions kick off on Thanksgiving Day, and we expect to see more of the same.

Will Verizon be open on Thanksgiving?

It’s hard to be 100% certain. While it does seem unlikely, many stores have begun opening on the evening of Thanksgiving. Verizon may follow suit, but even if it doesn’t open its brick and mortar stores, at the very least you should be able to begin shopping online.

When will the Verizon Black Friday ad be released?

Unlike some stores, Verizon often keeps its lips sealed until just before Black Friday. Both last year and the year prior, we didn’t get our hands on any Verizon Black Friday sale information until about 3-4 days beforehand.

Will Verizon offer free shipping?

Yes. This has become standard on most items (thanks Amazon) throughout the entire year and Black Friday is no exception. To top off the great news, in many instances Verizon opts to overnight products to customers, ensuring a quick turnaround time without the need to physically venture out into the madness.

How to save at Verizon on Black Friday?

First and foremost, bookmark our Verizon guide. Here is where you’ll find the latest Verizon Black Friday news including all of the best ways to save. Additionally, it can’t hurt to keep an eye on Verizon’s landing page. For those planning to shop at physical stores, it won’t be a bad idea to drop by and see if anything above-and-beyond is being offered to walk-ins.

Will Verizon price match competitors on Black Friday?

Don’t hold your breath. Verizon is not afraid to tout that it offers the best coverage. This has to be part of the reason it doesn’t normally price match with competitors and we couldn’t find a specific mention of it offering to honor other store’s promotions.

What will be on sale at Verizon on Black Friday?

Lots of product categories. Not only can you expect to see iPhone 11, Pixel 4, other smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches, discounts on Bluetooth speakers, smart home accessories, and more are likely to make the cut.

Some of last year’s heavy hitters included $400 off the latest smartphones from Google, Samsung, and LG, amounting to half off in many situations. Even some Apple products made the cut with iPhone X receiving $300 off, the base iPad with LTE being slashed to $99 when signing a two-year contract, and the latest Apple Watch getting $50 off in some circumstances.

Black Friday at 9to5Toys

As always, we’ll have all of this year’s best Black Friday deals, news and ad leaks right here at 9to5Toys. If you’re not yet following us on Twitter, be sure to lock that in.

We also have the 9to5Toys iOS app that’s available for FREE. Customizable alerts, Apple Watch compatibility, and more ensure that you’ll be up to date on all of the best deals throughout the holiday shopping season.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!