Be ready for Thanksgiving + save over $80 on KitchenAid’s Artisan Stand Mixer

Amazon is offering the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield (KSM150PSES) for $219 shipped. Down from its $300 going rate, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re the at-home chef that always gets stuck making Thanksgiving dinner for the entire family, you’ll enjoy this new stand mixer. It features a 5-quart capacity, a pouring shield, and multiple speeds to make sure everything is mixed just right. Rated 4.6/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller on Amazon.

An essential for any of KitchenAid’s Artisan Stand Mixers is the Tilt Head Flex Edge Beater at $20 Prime shipped. This beater head offers a flexible squeegee-like end that makes sure nothing is left behind during mixing.

KitchenAid 5-Quart Stand Mixer features:

10-speed slide control ranges from a very fast whip to a very slow stir

Includes Flat Beater, Dough Hook and Wire Whip

Power Hub for Additional Attachments

Unique Mixing Action

Assembled with Pride in Greenville, Ohio

Choose from all the color options to find the one that best matches your style and personality.

The power hub turns your stand mixer into a culinary center with more than 15 optional attachments available.

