Load your Switch with eShop games from $1: Owlboy, Gardens Between, Toby, more

We are finishing the week in games off with a host of Nintendo Switch game deals. This morning’s game roundup is filled with just about all of the best first-party Switch games starting from $40, including Luigi’s Mansion 3, Super Mario Maker 2 and much more. And while many of the Halloween eShop game deals are still live right here, we have even more digital offers for you today. Today’s deals are headlined but the stellar Owlboy at $10 off along with titles like The Gardens Between, Pinstripe and many more. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Top Picks from the Sale:

Remember to visit our Black Friday 2019 hub to stay up to date on all things Nintendo for the biggest shopping bonanza of the year.

Owlboy:

Pick up your friends, and bring them with you as you explore the open skies. Overcome obstacles and greater enemies, in one of the most detailed adventures of this era. Being a mute, Otus struggles living up to the expectations of owl-hood. Things spiral from bad to worse with the sudden appearance of sky pirates.

