Coleman’s Insulated Steel Tumblers now starting at $7.50 on Amazon (Reg. $15)

Amazon is offering the Coleman Brew Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler for $8.25 with free shipping for Prime members. All color options are available at that price outside of the currently back-ordered Seafoam Green model at $7.50. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $15, these are some of the best prices we have tracked on the Coleman tumblers and are the lowest we can find. Featuring a 18/8 vacuum insulated stainless steel construction, they make for the ideal on-the-go beverage container that can keep ice cold for up to 15 hours. A clear plastic lid with slidable spout cover, an integrated bottle opener and a no-sweat design round out the feature list here. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 180 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

However, if you don’t need the vacuum insulation or the stainless steel build, there are options out there for less. This Contigo Jackson Reusable Water Bottle is currently listed at just over $5 Prime shipped and carries even better ratings than today’s featured deal. It clearly won’t be keeping ice cold for all that long, but it does feature a wide mouth opening and lifetime warranty for a few bucks less.

We also still have the 3-pack of Contigo AUTOSPOUT Water Bottles for $20 at Amazon (Reg. $30).

Coleman Brew Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler:

18/8 vacuum insulated stainless steel construction

Included clear plastic lid with slidable spout cover

No sweat design keeps ice cold for up to 15 hours

Bottle opener integrated in the bottom of the cup

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!