Eastbay’s November Savings Event offers up to 25% off Nike, adidas, more

Eastbay is having a November Savings Event offers 15% off orders of $49 with code NOV15, 20% off purchases of $99 with code NOV20 and 25% off totals of $199 with code NOV25 at checkout. Inside the sale you can score great deals on Nike, Under Armour, adidas, Brooks, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For women, the Nike Joyride Run Flyknit Sneakers are unique, fashionable and on sale for $144. To compare, these shoes were originally priced at $180. This style was just released this year and have become increasingly popular. Designed for running with tiny foam beads that were made to give you a springy step and absorb impact. They’re also lightweight, breathable and flexible for a natural stride. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Eastbay.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

