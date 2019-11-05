The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet is a road trip must at $90 (Reg. $130), more

Amazon is currently offering its Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet for $89.99 shipped. This is down from its $130 going rate and is a match for its all-time low. The Kids Edition tablets from Amazon offer quite a few perks over opting for the normal versions. You’ll find a “2-year worry-free guarantee” included at no cost, a full year of FreeTime Unlimited (which can be valued at up to $99), and a bundled case to help protect from drops and spills. The worry-free guarantee is the ticket here. In Amazon’s words, “if it breaks, return it and we’ll replace it for free.” Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for details on how to save even more.

Now, the Fire HD 8 only includes 32GB of built-in storage. If that’s not quite enough to hold all the movies for your young one’s enjoyment on a road trip, Amazon lets you expand it with microSD cards. This 128GB model is just $30 shipped at Amazon and quadruples your storage space.

However, those who would rather go for the most budget-friendly tablet out there, be sure to check out the Fire 7 at $50 shipped, or, more importantly, the Fire 7 Kids Edition at $60. While the regular Fire 7 isn’t on sale, the Kids Edition is currently down from its $100 going rate. Packing the same 2-year worry-free guarantee, this smaller tablet is great for those who are on tighter budgets.

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition features:

Not a toy, a full-featured Fire HD 8 tablet with a vibrant 8″ HD display, 32 GB internal storage, up to 10 hours of battery life, a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, and 1.5 GB of RAM

The included 1 year of FreeTime Unlimited gives your kids access to over 20,000 popular apps and games, videos, books, Audible books, and educational content

2-year worry-free guarantee: if it breaks, return it and we’ll replace it for free.

Add even more content to your child’s profile in FreeTime to give them selected access to apps in your personal library

Easy-to-use parental controls allow parents to personalize screen time limits, set educational goals, and more

