Don’t pay Instant Pot money, this Gourmia Smartpot is now $40 (Up to 50% off)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the stainless steel Gourmia 6-Quart Smartpot Pressure Cooker (GPC625) for $39.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $80 at Best Buy, today’s deal is at least $15 under Amazon’s lowest listings and is matching our previous mention. This is one of the more affordable ways to score a 6-quart multi-cooker. Features on this model include 13 automated presets (steam, saute, slow cook and more), a delay timer, air-tight 12-level safety lid, and a digital touch pad. It ships with a mixing spoon, steaming rack, measuring cup and a condensation cup. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s offer is well under the going rate for the comparable Instant Pot model and about $20 below the mini 3-quart variant. Even this particularly affordable 6-quart Bella multi-cooker sells for $42 at Amazon. But you could save some cash by going with a slow cooker. Crock-Pot’s Cook & Carry 6-quart model will provide you with a one-pot dinner solution for under $28 shipped. Just don’t expect to get all the fancy built-in cooking modes you find on the multi-cookers these days.

We are already seeing some notable deals in the Home Goods category today including Stanley camping gear and bottles, coffee makers, mattresses, and much more right here.

Gourmia 6-Quart Smartpot Pressure Cooker:

Get family meals ready quickly with this 6-quart Gourmia Smartpot pressure cooker. It has 13 automated cooking modes to suit different recipes, and its simple digital touch pad provides easy operation. The 24-hour delay timer of this Gourmia Smartpot pressure cooker lets you plan and prepare meals in advance, so they’re ready when you get home.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!