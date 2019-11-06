Take nearly $300 off Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro

Amazon offers Apple’s 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB of storage for $2,499.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Today’s deal is $299 off the regular going rate and the second-best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon. This model offers a 9th generation 8-core Intel i9 processor, Retina display, Touch Bar, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. Not only will you be getting the latest tech from Apple, but also a mobile powerhouse capable of handling a wide-range of tasks. You can learn more in our hands-on review of Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro lineup.

Leverage your savings today and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from AmazonBasics that delivers four USB-A ports for $18. This is an easy way to add substantial I/O without breaking the bank along the way.

Jump over to our Apple guide for all of the latest deals on iPads, Apple Watch, Macs, and more. In the lead up to Black Friday, this will be the best place to track the best offers and more.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro features:

9th-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor

Brilliant Retina Display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Radeon Pro 560x Graphics with 4GB of video Memory

Ultrafast SSD

Intel UHD Graphics 630

Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 10 hours of battery life

802. 11AC Wi-Fi

Force Touch trackpad

