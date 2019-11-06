Every backyard should have Bounce Pro’s 14-ft. trampoline at $178 (Reg. $250+)

Walmart is offering the Bounce Pro 14-Foot Trampoline with Enclosure for $178 shipped. For comparison, similar setups at Amazon go for around $250 or more. The Bounce Pro kit has a list price of $329, and this is one of the biggest discounts we’ve tracked historically. Trampolines were a staple at my home when I was younger. It was always a great time with friends, even when the weather started to get cold. This kit not only gives you a large jumping surface at 14-feet, but also a net to keep your kids safe from falling off. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Now, the Little Tikes 3-Foot Trampoline is a must for those who are of a much younger age. It’s more budget-friendly, too, coming in at $40 on Amazon.

The Pure Fun 2-Step Trampoline Ladder is a must when you’re looking to make it simple to get on or off your child’s new backyard toy. At just $20 on Amazon, it’s an easy buy.

Bounce Pro Trampoline features:

Bounce Pro wanted to design a high quality backyard trampoline that your whole family will love and have fun! Bounce Pro trampoline is all about safety and encouraging your kids to go out and exercise more! Powered by the curved classic 6 pole enclosure, kids can soar to a new height of backyard fun and keep safe inside the trampoline. This trampoline features 220 lb weight capacity with an ultra durable, UV resistant TenCate Permatron® trampoline park quality jump mat built on a thick walled and double galvanized steel frame. This 14ft trampoline can handle any trampoline exercise routine in your backyard.

