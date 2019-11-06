Save $200 on iRobot’s Roomba i7+ Smart Mapping Robotic Vacuum, more from $179

Amazon offers the iRobot Roomba i7+ Smart Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal for $799 shipped. Also at Best Buy for $1 more. Down from $999, today’s offer is good for a $200 discount, marks the second-best offer we’ve ever seen, and comes within $30 of the Amazon all-time low. iRobot’s latest robotic vacuum features high-end functionality like iAdapt 3.0 Navigation and Imprint Smart Mapping, which allow you to tell Roomba i7 to clean specific rooms in your home. You’ll also find Alexa and Assistant voice control, which lets you issue verbal commands like, “Roomba, clean my kitchen” and more. This robotic vacuum also automatically empties collected debris into a companion disposal unit. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 260 customers. More below.

In the market for something a little more affordable? Walmart is currently offering the Anker eufy RoboVac 35C Wi-Fi Robotic Vacuum for $179 shipped. That’s good for a 40% discount from the going rate, is $1 under our previous mention, and matches the Amazon all-time low. Armed with Alexa, Assistant, and smartphone control, the RoboVac 35C makes it easy to keep the floors tidy at home. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 110 customers.

For something in-between both of those price points, don’t forget that Neato’s D6 Laser Guided Robotic Vacuum has received a $200 discount and is currently marked down to a new Amazon low

iRobot Roomba i7+ features:

The Roomba i7+ robot vacuum automatically empties into a disposable bag that holds 30 bins of dirt and dust so you don’t have to think about vacuuming for weeks at a time. The premium 3 Stage Cleaning System and Dual Rubber Brushes provide powerful cleaning, guided by smart mapping technology that learns, maps and adapts to each room. Added control from your smart phone gives you a truly custom clean.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!