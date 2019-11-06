Razer just announced two brand-new gaming mice that are sure to bring your Call of Duty Modern Warfare K/D ratio up…Ok, well, maybe they’re not /that good (at least, not for me). But, these two new mice from Razer bring some unique and awesome features to the table. The Razer Basilisk Ultimate comes with the same Focus+ 20K DPI Optical Sensor that the Viper Ultimate ships with along with several other great features, like being entirely wireless. The Basilisk X HyperSpeed, on the other hand, packs both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless, six programmable buttons, and more.

Razer’s Basilisk Ultimate is built to game

As Razer’s higher-end release of the day, the Basilisk Ultimate is designed for the most intense gunfights. Packing a “True 20,000 DPI Focus+ optical sensor with 99.6% accuracy”, this mouse is great for noticing even your most minute movements, giving you greater accuracy in-game. The sensor scans up to 650 inches per second so it’s always updating.

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate packs eleven individually programmable buttons, a replaceable multi-function paddle, and on-the-fly sensitivity adjustments. The switches used for actuation are Razer’s very own Optical Mouse Switches, which have no physical connection to trigger.

It can be used both wired and wirelessly through its 4GHz dongle, giving you greater capabilities. If you’re a wireless user, expect up to 100 hours of battery life per charge (when no lighting is enabled). But, if you’re picking up the Basilisk Ultimate and Mouse Dock, you’ll likely have it always charged and ready to go.

The Basilisk X HyperSpeed is built for portability

While the Basilisk Ultimate is designed for giving you the best gaming experience possible while at your desk, the Basilisk X HyperSpeed is built for the on-the-go gamer. It packs dual-mode Razer HyperSpeed and Bluetooth connectivity. When connected via Bluetooth, the Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed achieves a battery life of up to 450 hours on a single charge, which the company claims is “the highest across any wireless gaming mouse in the market.”

With six programmable buttons, onboard DPI storage, and more, the Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed is ready to game at any time. Don’t worry if you prefer using the included 2.4GHz dongle, as even in that mode, you’ll achieve up to 285 hours of battery thanks to the more compact and less technical design of the Basilisk X HyperSpeed.

Pricing and availability

Razer’s Basilisk Ultimate comes in at $149.99 and the Mouse Dock is $49.99. However, purchase both together and get them for $169.99 combined. The Basilisk X HyperSpeed will set you back $59.99.

