Lots of companies make universal remotes. In fact, they’ve become so ubiquitous that a large variety of options exist for $10 or less. Logitech’s Harmony lineup has been the gold standard for quite some time, but with the Neeo Smart Home Remote, it and others may need to step up their game.

Like Harmony Elite, the Neeo Smart Home Remote tackles more than just home theater. It takes on smart home gear, allowing users to adjust lighting, alter the thermostat, and more. It runs Control4’s Smart Home OS and wields a gorgeous design that easily one-ups Logitech’s high-end remote.

Neeo Smart Home Remote: This is what the future looks like

Smartphones and voice assistants are often the primary way smart home gear is controlled. With the launch of the Neeo Smart Home Remote, there is a new and exciting way to control everything from lighting to Netflix playback in your home theater.

Unlike an iPhone or Android device, Neeo delivers a blend of physical buttons on its remote control. By doing this, it aims to provide an easy-to-use, yet elegant way to control a smart home. Not only are users able to control individual items, the Neeo Smart Home Remote can also change a bunch of settings with a single tap thanks to its support for automations.

“The modern smart home needs simple interfaces to start a movie, select a playlist, or lock a door. Neeo was expertly designed to be beautiful, and with Control4 OS 3, it’s also the easiest way for a family to enjoy entertainment in their homes,” said Charlie Kindel, SnapAV chief product & technology officer.

Pricing and availability

Now for some disappointing and/or shocking news. Availability of Neeo Smart Home Remote limited to Control4 Smart Home Pros. Pricing is set at $600, more than doubling the price of Logitech Harmony Elite. For those who can’t justify cost, the company recommends its other remote, Control4 SR-260 Remote which is currently priced at $330.

9to5Toys’ Take

When I punched my zip code into Control4’s Smart Home Pro locator, a large number of dealers popped up. This is good, but doesn’t seem like enough. Until the Neeo Smart Home Remote becomes readily available like Harmony Elite, it has little chance of being a true competitor.

It’s a shame, because I genuinely love the look of Neeo. If the price tag wasn’t already scary enough, the thought of tacking on additional installation fees is sure to keep me away. That being said, I’m the kind of guy that likes to install my own smart home gear, so I guess I may be outside of the Neeo Smart Home Remote’s target audience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!