If the rest of its Black Friday guides weren’t already enough to get the word out, Amazon is now releasing another toy book. But unlike we’ve seen with its other gift recommendations, the company is mixing things up with an entirely print catalog. Offering families a more novel way to shop for what’s hot and what’s not, you’ll want to head below for a closer look at the Amazon 2019 Toy Book.

Up until the last several years, getting a physical toy catalog every year ahead of the holidays was a staple for building out your Christmas list. It’s how kids and parents got a look at all of the hot new releases or holiday must-haves. While brands like LEGO have continued this trend, print catalogs haven’t been as ubiquitous as they used to be. But now, for its second year in a row, Amazon is looking to ship its recommendations straight to your mailbox.

Spread across its 92 pages, the Amazon 2019 Toy Book delivers all of this year’s top brands, toys, and other gifts. It takes a more curated approach than what we’ve seen with the retailer’s other toy guides. So rather than offer a massive selection of items broken down into various pricing tiers or categories, Amazon is highlighting toys that it believes are genuinely deserving of the must-have title.

As expected, LEGO kits shine in the 2019 toy book, but there’s plenty more than the interlocking brick system included by Amazon. You’ll find tons of action figures from the Marvel world, Frozen II playsets, Funko POP! Collectibles, and more.

Video games are prominently featured, as well. Nintendo is making out big this time around, with the Switch and Switch Lite getting plenty of love from the Amazon 2019 Toy Book. Pokémon toys are looking to be a big hit, and with as popular as it is, Fortnite takes center stage, too.

Amazon ends this year’s catalog with a little guide on converting old Amazon shipping boxes into an arts and crafts project. This certainly fits the child-focused approach and adds a little bit more charm than the usual holiday shopping guide. Amazon will be mailing its toy catalogs out ahead of the holiday shopping season, and many shoppers are receiving them as we speak.

