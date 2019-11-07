Amazon delivers up to $299 off Apple’s latest MacBook Pro from $1,100

- Nov. 7th 2019 11:03 am ET

0

Amazon is now offering up to $299 off Apple’s latest MacBook Pro models, with the 13-inch variation starting at $1,099.99. Free shipping is available for all of these new Amazon all-time lows. Matched at Best Buy. Here’s a full breakdown of pricing:

Apple’s latest release features a redesigned keyboard, the usual Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID features, along with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and more. It’s an ideal upgrade from the MacBook Air if you need more power for content creation, photo editing, and various other intensive tasks on-the-go. Check out our hands-on review for more.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from AmazonBasics that delivers four USB-A ports for $17.

Jump over to our Apple guide for all of the latest deals on Macs, iPads, Apple Watch, and much more. You’ll also find the latest Black Friday ad leaks, predictions, and more on this landing page.

Apple’s MacBook Pro features:

  • Touch Bar and Touch ID
  • Radeon Pro 560x Graphics with 4GB of video Memory
  • Ultrafast SSD
  • Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life
  • 802.11AC Wi-Fi
  • Force Touch trackpad

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Mac

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp