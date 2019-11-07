Amazon delivers up to $299 off Apple’s latest MacBook Pro from $1,100

Amazon is now offering up to $299 off Apple’s latest MacBook Pro models, with the 13-inch variation starting at $1,099.99. Free shipping is available for all of these new Amazon all-time lows. Matched at Best Buy. Here’s a full breakdown of pricing:

Apple’s latest release features a redesigned keyboard, the usual Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID features, along with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and more. It’s an ideal upgrade from the MacBook Air if you need more power for content creation, photo editing, and various other intensive tasks on-the-go. Check out our hands-on review for more.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from AmazonBasics that delivers four USB-A ports for $17.

Jump over to our Apple guide for all of the latest deals on Macs, iPads, Apple Watch, and much more. You’ll also find the latest Black Friday ad leaks, predictions, and more on this landing page.

Apple’s MacBook Pro features:

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Radeon Pro 560x Graphics with 4GB of video Memory

Ultrafast SSD

Intel UHD Graphics 630

Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 10 hours of battery life

802.11AC Wi-Fi

Force Touch trackpad

