Amazon has a number of early Black Friday TV deals starting at $348 on Samsung models today, and B&H is matching prices on many models. Free shipping is available for all. Deals start at $347.99 with new Amazon all-time lows available on various listings. Our top pick is the Samsung 6 Series 75-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for $747.99. It typically goes for $900 with an original price of $1,500. This is a new all-time low price at Amazon. This model offers 4K and HDR support in a large 75-inch panel, making it a solid option as a center-piece of your home theater. It offers three HDMI ports, so you’ll have plenty of I/O for gaming consoles, streamers, and more. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional deals on Samsung and TCL TVs from $250.

More Samsung Early Black Friday TV deals:

Samsung isn’t the only brand on sale. We also spotted that Electronic Express via Rakuten is offering the TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV (55S425) for $249.99 shipped when coupon code XP50 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $50 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $20. This 55-inch TV bundles affordability with an impressive size, support for 4K HDR, and more. One of its stand out features includes direct-lit LED tech even better picture quality. Compatibility with Alexa and Assistant allows many smart homes to adjust volume, toggle power, and much more using voice only. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

You’ll also want to make sure to check out our recent home theater shopping guide, which details how to choose the correct resolution, understanding HDR, and finally picking the correct surround sound system.

Samsung 6 Series features:

See all your favorite entertainment as it was meant to be seen with the Samsung UN49RU8000FXZA Flat 49-Inch 4K UHD 8 Series Ultra HD Smart TV. Featuring a powerful 4K UHD processor, this UHD Smart TV offers 4x the resolution (3,840 x 2,160) of Full HD 1080p HDTV. The 4K UHD processor instantly upscales content to 4K-level picture quality, even from non-native 4K sources, allowing you to enter the world of 4K with every show, season, and scene. Adding to the level of realism, the TV includes HDR (High Dynamic Range) and Dynamic Crystal Color to reveal millions of shades of color with a vibrant, lifelike picture that HDTV can’t create. The slim design of the Samsung RU8000 naturally fills in the contours of your space with a refined, modern aesthetic that complements your lifestyle. The Samsung 8 Series UHD TV includes smart features such as Real Game Enhancer, OneRemote, on-screen universal guide, smart speaker expandability with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, and more.

