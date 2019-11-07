Save up to 33% on Samsung SmartThings sensors, hubs, and other gear from $10

Amazon currently offers the Samsung SmartThings third generation Hub for $57.99 shipped. Typically selling for $70, today’s offer saves you over 17%, comes within $3 of the all-time low, and is the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date. Samsung’s newest SmartThings Hub makes kickstarting a more advanced smart home setup a breeze. It offers a wide range of integrations, from Z-Wave and Zigbee accessories, to Philips Hue, Arlo, and much more. Bringing this hub into the mix allows you to configure complex automations, set schedules, and combine all of your gear into a single app. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 60% of customers. Learn more in our announcement coverage. More below from $10.

Amazon is also offering some new all-time lows on a variety of SmartThings accessories. You’ll find all of the discounts down below.

Other notable SmartThings deals include:

Don’t forget that right now you can bring home Samsung’s SmartThings Monitoring Kit for a new low of $80 (60% off).

Samsung SmartThings Hub features:

Your smart home needs a brain, so get started with a SmartThings Hub. The Samsung SmartThings Hub works with a wide range of smart devices and allows you to control them from the free SmartThings App, Google Assistant, or Alexa. Receive notifications or alerts about what’s happening in and around your home and remotely control your home’s security, energy usage, and lighting.

