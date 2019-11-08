Spice up your outdoor space with an app-enabled RGB LED strip: $39 (Reg. $60)

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 36-Foot RGB LED App-enabled Outdoor Lighting Strip for $38.99 shipped when the code RSEH553G is used at checkout. Down from its $60 going rate, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Sporting app control, this RGB LED outdoor light strip is perfect for your backyard party. It’s waterproof and built to withstand extreme temperatures, making it the perfect Christmas decoration. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

For smaller applications, this 33-Foot RGB LED Light Strip is also built to go outdoor for under $22 Prime shipped. It’s not app-enabled, nor does it have the unique bulb-styling that today’s lead deal does. But, it’s much more budget-friendly for those who need it.

Don’t forget about the TP-Link sale that we have going on today. Prices start at $15 Prime shipped and products range from smart outlets to security cameras and more.

Govee RGB Waterproof Outdoor Lighting features:

Controlled By APP: Minger String Light adopt smart APP to control

DIY 7 Scene Mode: 7 scene mode optional controlled by APP -Illumination, Fade, Raindrop, Colorful, Marquee, Blinking, Snow Flake

Sync to Music: The light color will automatically changing according to the music rhythm, just like the light dancing with Music

Color Indoor & Outdoor Activities: Adding a fancy ambience to any indoor or outdoor activity

