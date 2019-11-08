NETGEAR’s new Orbi 802.11ac Mesh System gets $50 discount + more deals from $90

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the new NETGEAR Orbi Dual-Band 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System Four-Pack for $249.99 shipped. Also available as part of Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale. Usually selling for $300, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount, marks the very first price drop we’ve seen, and is a new low. Featuring four mesh routers, NETGEAR’s newest Orbi system can provide up to 6,000-square feet with 1.2Gb/s network throughput. Other notable inclusions here enter in the form of dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, Disney Circle internet monitoring, and more. Having just launched in October, reviews are still rolling in. Early impressions are solid so far, and for extra details you can check our our announcement coverage. More below.

Other notable deals include:

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing TP-Link’s Deco Mesh Wi-Fi System on sale for $180 ($65 off). You’ll also want to swing by our round up of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers from ARRIS, NETGEAR, and more.

NETGEAR Orbi 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Replace your current Wi-Fi router and range extenders with this Orbi whole-home mesh Wi-Fi system. It delivers up to 1.2 Gbps high-performance Wi-Fi with up to 6000 sq. ft. of coverage. Expand your home’s Wi-Fi coverage, and eliminate Wi-Fi dead zones and buffering. Keep a single Wi-Fi name for uninterrupted connections as you move from room to room.

