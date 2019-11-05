Nintendo Switch eShop games from $1: Hotline Miami, Ape Out, Katana ZERO, more

We are now tracking a number of notable deals on the Nintendo eShop today. While there is still a solid collection of first party deals in this morning’s roundup, we now have several notable indie games starting from $1 or less. Today’s headliners include the Hotline Miami Collection, Ape Out, Katana ZERO, and the Goat Simulator GOATY collection. This is a great opportunity to score some discounted title for your Switch library to hold you over until Pokemon Sword and Shield release later this month. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Top Picks from the eShop Sale:

We also spotted the RDS Switch Zelda Sheikah Carrying Case at the Amazon low this morning and we still have the HORI Link’s Awakening Hard Pouch for Switch at under $17. Here’s our hands-on review for the new Luigi’s Mansion 3 and everything you need to know about the upcoming Nintendo Black Friday 2019 deals.

Hotline Miami:

Hotline Miami is a high-octane action game overflowing with raw brutality, hard-boiled gunplay and skull crushing close combat. Set in an alternative 1989 Miami, you will assume the role of a mysterious antihero on a murderous rampage against the shady underworld at the behest of voices on your answering machine. Soon you’ll find yourself struggling to get a grip of what is going on and why you are prone to these acts of violence.

