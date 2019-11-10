Apple’s latest iPad Air on sale from $370 today, all models included (Refurb)

- Nov. 10th 2019 7:18 am ET

$370
0

Today only, Woot is offering Apple’s latest iPad Air in certified refurbished condition from $369.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, you’ll be charged an extra $6 at checkout. As a comparison, these models sell for $499 or more regularly. Amazon is currently offering deals from $469 and we’re not seeing refurbished options available at Apple right now. Wi-Fi and cellular models are available in this sale.

This is a match of the second-best price we’ve tracked in 2019. Apple’s latest iPad Air sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, 8MP, and 7MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil. All of which is powered by the new A12 64-bit SoC processor.

Make the most of your savings today and grab a new case as well. This option is available in various colors and offers enough protection without adding too much bulk. It also sports sleep and wake functionality, so you can easily use it in tandem with your new iPad Air.

Don’t forget, Apple’s iPad Pro is currently on sale as well with up to $249 off until tonight.

iPad Air features:

  • 10.5″ Multi-Touch Retina Display
  • 2224 x 1668 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)
  • Apple A12 64-Bit SoC + M12 Coprocessor
  • Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth 5.0
  • Front 7MP FaceTime HD Camera
  • Rear 8MP Camera
  • Lightning Connector
  • Supports Apple Pencil (1st Gen)
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life
  • Stereo speakers

