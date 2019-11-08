Apple’s latest iPad Pros beat the Black Friday rush with up to $249 off

Amazon is now taking up to $249 off Apple’s latest 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. You’ll find between $149 and $199 off most models, matching a number of Amazon all-time lows along the way. Best Buy is currently matching these prices as part of its early Black Friday event. While we may see better deals come Black Friday, this is the advertised price to this point, so you may want to jump right in today and save your time later. Apple’s latest iPad Pro sports a new Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s new A12X Bionic chip. Best of all, you can easily use it for features like SideCar on macOS Catalina.

Put your savings to good use and grab the second-generation Apple Pencil. It takes your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

You can check out the rest of Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale right here, including a number of notable markdowns on Apple Watch, HomePod, and more. Be sure to check out their Black Friday ad as well for a better idea of what is to come throughout the holiday shopping season.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro features:

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera

Four speaker Audio with wider stereo sound

802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

iOS 12 with group FaceTime, shared augmented reality experiences, screen time, and more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!