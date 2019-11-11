Organize the garage or craft area with this $18 26-drawer storage container

Amazon is offering the Akro-Mils 26-Drawer Plastic Parts Storage Container for $18 Prime shipped. That’s 25% off what it regularly goes for and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering up 26 individual storage containers, this kit is great for keeping screws and nails organized. However, this setup doesn’t have to stay in the garage, as it’s the perfect solution for keeping crafting supplies always neat and tidy. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Step down to Akro-Mils’ 16-Drawer Plastic Parts Storage Container at $13.50 Prime shipped to save some cash. You’ll find many similar features to today’s lead deal, just 10 fewer drawers.

However, you can save even more when opting for this plastic storage container. It’s just $8 Prime shipped and will help you keep smaller projects organized just the same.

Akro-Mils Plastic Parts Storage Container features:

Rugged, high-impact polystyrene frame

Drawer dividers molded into back of cabinet

6 large drawers 6″ x 4-1/2″ x 2-3/16″, 20 small drawers 6″ x 2-1/4″ x 1-5/8″

Perfect for crafts, beads, hardware, fishing, classroom supplies and more

