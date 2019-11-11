Amazon dinner tools sale from $14: Electric can opener, carving knife, more

- Nov. 11th 2019 8:28 am ET

Get this deal
30% off from $14
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Hamilton Beach Thanksgiving dinner tools. One standout is the Hamilton Beach Smooth Touch Electric Automatic Can Opener (76606ZA) for $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35 at Best Buy and closer to $30 at Walmart, today’s deal is the best we can find. It is also the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in years. Designed for both pop-top and regular cans, it will make a side incision to leave you with “smooth, touchable lids.” Along with one-touch operation, it also features a sleek black and chrome design that looks nice on the countertop. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,600 Amazon customers. More deals and details down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

KitchenAid’s manual can opener will save you some cash at $13 Prime shipped, but it will take significantly more work to get the job done. However, if you don’t mind going that route, this is an Amazon best-seller with a 4+ rating from nearly 2,500 customers.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Hamilton Beach sale right here. You’ll find on all-time low on its 4-quart tilt-head stand mixer at $70, but the Hamilton Beach Electric Knife is also at a great price. Perfect for holiday meal prep, the regularly $20 craving knife is now down to $13.99 Prime shipped and carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,000 Amazon customers.

Hamilton Beach Electric Automatic Can Opener:

  • ELIMINATES SHARP LID EDGES: This electric can opener cuts cans along the sides for smooth, touchable lids.
  • OPENS POP-TOP AND REGULAR CANS: No need to struggle with or handle sharp and messy pop-top lids any longer.
  • EASILY OPEN CANS WITH ONE HAND: Designed with an easy-touch opening lever, this automatic can opener easily opens cans with a light touch using one hand.
  • SLEEK CHROME AND BLACK DESIGN: The stylish design of the Hamilton Beach can opener looks great on the countertop and complements any décor.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
30% off from $14

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Hamilton Beach

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard