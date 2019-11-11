Amazon dinner tools sale from $14: Electric can opener, carving knife, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Hamilton Beach Thanksgiving dinner tools. One standout is the Hamilton Beach Smooth Touch Electric Automatic Can Opener (76606ZA) for $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35 at Best Buy and closer to $30 at Walmart, today’s deal is the best we can find. It is also the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in years. Designed for both pop-top and regular cans, it will make a side incision to leave you with “smooth, touchable lids.” Along with one-touch operation, it also features a sleek black and chrome design that looks nice on the countertop. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,600 Amazon customers. More deals and details down below.

KitchenAid’s manual can opener will save you some cash at $13 Prime shipped, but it will take significantly more work to get the job done. However, if you don’t mind going that route, this is an Amazon best-seller with a 4+ rating from nearly 2,500 customers.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Hamilton Beach sale right here. You’ll find on all-time low on its 4-quart tilt-head stand mixer at $70, but the Hamilton Beach Electric Knife is also at a great price. Perfect for holiday meal prep, the regularly $20 craving knife is now down to $13.99 Prime shipped and carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,000 Amazon customers.

ELIMINATES SHARP LID EDGES: This electric can opener cuts cans along the sides for smooth, touchable lids.

OPENS POP-TOP AND REGULAR CANS: No need to struggle with or handle sharp and messy pop-top lids any longer.

EASILY OPEN CANS WITH ONE HAND: Designed with an easy-touch opening lever, this automatic can opener easily opens cans with a light touch using one hand.