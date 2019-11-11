Garmin Dash Cam Mini packs 1080p recording and a tiny design at $90 (30% off)

Amazon currently offers the Garmin Dash Cam Mini for $89.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from its usual $130 going rate, today’s price cut saves you over 30%, is $10 below our previous mention, and a new all-time low. Garmin’s dash cam standouts from other models on the market thanks to its compact size. Truly earning the mini namesake, this model measures in with a form-factor that’s smaller than a car key. Other notable features here include 1080p recording, 140-degree angle lens, and microSD card support for storing trips. You’ll also be able to leverage built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for easily transferring footage to your smartphone. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Those looking for a more simplistic alternative will find the well-reviewed YI Smart Dash Cam at $50 to be a notable road trip companion. At a fraction of the Garmin option’s price, you’ll still find 1080p recording, but without the more premium sensors or features. Of course, Alexa integration is a big omission here, as well.

Garmin Dash Cam Mini features:

Record footage of road incidents with this Garmin Dash Cam Mini. Crisp Full HD resolution makes footage look sharp and detailed, while the 140-degree viewing angle captures the whole road. This Garmin Dash Cam Mini fits discreetly behind rearview mirrors and helps protect parked cars by monitoring surroundings and recording moving subjects.

