Garmin Dash Cam Mini packs 1080p recording and a tiny design at $90 (30% off)

- Nov. 11th 2019 8:15 am ET

Get this deal
$130 $90
0

Amazon currently offers the Garmin Dash Cam Mini for $89.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from its usual $130 going rate, today’s price cut saves you over 30%, is $10 below our previous mention, and a new all-time low. Garmin’s dash cam standouts from other models on the market thanks to its compact size. Truly earning the mini namesake, this model measures in with a form-factor that’s smaller than a car key. Other notable features here include 1080p recording, 140-degree angle lens, and microSD card support for storing trips. You’ll also be able to leverage built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for easily transferring footage to your smartphone. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Those looking for a more simplistic alternative will find the well-reviewed YI Smart Dash Cam at $50 to be a notable road trip companion. At a fraction of the Garmin option’s price, you’ll still find 1080p recording, but without the more premium sensors or features. Of course, Alexa integration is a big omission here, as well.

Speaking of cameras, don’t forget to check out our coverage of the new QooCam camera which puts 360-degree 8K in your pocket.

Garmin Dash Cam Mini features:

Record footage of road incidents with this Garmin Dash Cam Mini. Crisp Full HD resolution makes footage look sharp and detailed, while the 140-degree viewing angle captures the whole road. This Garmin Dash Cam Mini fits discreetly behind rearview mirrors and helps protect parked cars by monitoring surroundings and recording moving subjects.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$130 $90

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Garmin

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go