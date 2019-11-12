Amazon’s Happy Belly K-Cup sale: 100-packs for $23.50 (Reg. $30+)

- Nov. 12th 2019 3:42 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $30+ $23.50
0

Amazon is now offering some notable prices Happy Belly K-Cup packs. You can grab the 100-count of Happy Belly Medium Roast Colombian Coffee Pods for $23.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save and clip the $5 on-page coupon to redeem the special price. Regularly $30, today’s deal is at least 20% off and one of the best prices we have tracked. Designed for 1.0 and 2.0 K-Cup brewers, this is 100% Arabica coffee described as having a “medium body and acidity complemented by a floral aroma for enticing depth.” Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more flavor options.

You’ll find the rest of today’s Happy Belly K-Cup deals in the list below, most of which with a very similar pricing comparison as the deal above. Just remember to opt for Subscribe & Save and clip the on-page coupons to redeem the lowest possible prices.

However, if you prefer to stay out of the K-Cup ecosystems, swing by this morning’s Mr. Coffee Gold Box sale. You’ll find brewers starting from just $19 Prime shipped.

Happy Belly Medium Roast Colombian Coffee Pods:

  • 100 Colombian coffee k cups pods
  • Harvested in regions of Colombia where the coffee is renowned for its rich, mild flavor
  • Medium body and acidity complemented by a floral aroma for enticing depth
  • 100% Arabica coffee
  • Compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 k-cup brewers

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

