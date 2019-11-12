Cole Haan shoes up to 30% off from $38 shipped during Amazon’s Gold Box

- Nov. 12th 2019 8:52 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Cole Haan footwear. One of the most notable deals for men is the Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt Ii Sneaker in the color Tan that’s marked down to $48.29 shipped. To compare, these shoes are regularly priced at $90. This is an Amazon all-time low and Cole Haan currently has the same sneaker priced at $125. These sneakers are a great option for the fall season and they’re very versatile. You can pair this style with all of your flannels, sweaters, and more. They’re also lightweight and have a cushioned insole to promote comfort. Rated 4.2/5 stars with over 480 reviews. 

Another great option from this event is the men’s Grand Motion Knit Sneaker. These shoes can be found from just $48.99 and regularly are priced at $159. This style is a great mixture between sporty and dressy. It features a breathable knit material and a leather overlay for a fashionable look. It also has a fully padded sock liner and cushioned insole to promote comfort. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

More Notable Deals from this Event:

