Tory Burch handbags, shoes, apparel, more up to 65% off at Hautelook's Sale

- Nov. 12th 2019 12:11 pm ET

For three days only, Hautelook’s Tory Burch Sale offers up to 65% off select shoes, handbags, clothing, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. One of our favorite items from this sale is the Louisa Lambskin Leather Tote that’s currently marked down to $300. For comparison, this bag was originally priced at $598. This tote has a gorgeous quilted design that’s timeless and it comes in two color options. It also features gold hardware that adds a luxurious touch. This bag can fit a 13-inch MacBook and store all of your essentials with a spacious interior. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals.

Also, the Brooke Booties are another standout and they’re currently marked down to $240 and originally were priced at $398. These boots are very versatile and can easily be paired with jeans or leggings alike. It also has a fun logo on the heel that will stand out with any outfit.

Our top picks from Tory Burch include:

