Xbox Wireless Controllers at Black Friday pricing: Night Ops or Black from $40

Rushhourwholesaler (95.5% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Microsoft Xbox Wireless Night Ops Camo Special Edition Controller for $50.99 shipped. Regularly $70, it has now dropped down to $60 at Amazon where it has never gone for less. Today’s offer is the current best we can find and within $1 of the lowest advertised Black Friday 2019 offer we have tracked. This is essentially the current generation Xbox gamepad with customized button mapping, a 3.5mm stereo headset jack, etched trigger grips and more. You’ll find the black, grey and metallic gold camouflage print along the face and wrapped around the sides. Head over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals and down below for additional details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Just keep in mind that we are already seeing Black Friday pricing on the standard model Xbox Wireless Controllers as well. While we will almost certainly see a much larger color selection go live on Black Friday, Amazon already has the black model down at $39.99 shipped. That’s matching the Target and Microsoft Black Friday flyers. While it could drop slightly lower in a couple weeks’ time, it won’t be by all that much if past years are any indication.

Go score yourself a pair of HyperX’s Cloud Pro Gaming cans at $50 ($40 off). Then go check out the official Xbox Black Friday 2019 ad right here as well as the rest of Microsoft’s holiday offerings here.

Xbox Wireless Night Ops Camo Controller:

Lock and load with the Xbox Wireless Controller – Night Ops Camo Special Edition, the first in a new series of controllers, featuring a rugged black, grey, and metallic gold camouflage pattern. An etched trigger grip gives you extra control, and button mapping allows you to customize your gear just the way you like it.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!