HyperX’s Cloud Pro Gaming Headset returns to Amazon low at $50 ($40 off), more

Amazon is currently offering the HyperX Cloud Pro Gaming Headset with carrying case for $49.99 shipped. Usually selling for $90, today’s offer is a match of the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, the headset itself goes for $71 right now at Amazon. This gaming headset features dual 53mm drivers, an aluminum frame with detachable microphone, and works with everything from PS4, Xbox One and Switch, to Mac, PC, and more. The wired design also yields an in-line remote with audio controls. Over 1,600 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating. More details below.

We also spotted that Altatac via Rakuten has Sony’s PlayStation Gold Headset with 7.1 Surround Sound for $58.95 shipped when coupon code ALT11 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s about $21 off what you’d spend on Amazon and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. Sony’s official PlayStation headset offers ‘high-fidelity 7.1 virtual surround sound’ that aims to deliver a better audio experience. Noise-canceling microphones promise ‘crystal clear communication’ when playing with friends. A smartphone companion app provides custom audio profiles created by developers that are ‘specifically tuned to enhance the audio in your favorite games.’ Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers

A great way to put your savings to use is with Elevation Lab’s Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mount at $12. This highly-rated option sticks right to the bottom of your gaming setup thanks to 3M adhesive. It’s a great addition to either of the gaming headsets and keeps your workspace free of clutter, unlike other options. Learn more about the popular handphone mount in our hands-on review.

For more ways to upgrade your battlestation, don’t forget that earlier we spotted Acer’s 27-inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor on sale for $400 ($150 off), as well as more from $75.

HyperX Cloud Pro Gaming Headset features:

Stay on top of the game with this HyperX Cloud Pro gaming headset. In-line audio controls let you focus on play rather than system menus, and the padded earpieces and headband keep you comfortable during long sessions. Enjoy powerful audio and an immersive gaming experience with this HyperX Cloud Pro gaming headset.

