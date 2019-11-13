Backcountry offers up to 30% off top brands including Arcteryx, Columbia, more

For five days only, Backcountry’s 5 days 4 brands sale offers up to 30% off Mammut, Arcteryx, Patagonia, and Columbia. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The Patagonia Retro Pile Pullover Jacket is on sale from $90, which is down from its original rate of $129. This cozy fleece is perfect for cold weather and would be an awesome gift idea. It features a large zippered chest pocket for storage and it has leather pulls for a luxurious effect. I also really like this pullover because you can style it with jeans, joggers, or khakis alike for the fall season. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

