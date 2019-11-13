Banana Republic updates your fall wardrobe with up to 50% off sitewide

Banana Republic has everything on sale with up to 50% off sweaters, dresses, pants, and outerwear. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Fall is a perfect time to update your wardrobe and Banana Republic is just the place. One of the most notable deals for men is the Slim Luxe Traveler Jeans. This style was designed for comfort with infused stretch material and a dark wash that’s very fashionable. It also has a straight hem that can easily be rolled for a fun look. Originally these jeans were priced at $129, however during the event you can find them for $90. Find the rest of our top picks from Banana Republic below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, Chunky Turtleneck Sweater Dress would be a nice option for Thanksgiving dinner. This style is polished but also comfortable with a roomy fit. You can also style it with boots, flats or heels depending on the occasion. It’s currently on sale for $79 and originally was priced at $159.

Our top picks for women include:

