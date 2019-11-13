Eddie Bauer’s Countdown to Black Friday Sale is live w/ 40% off your purchase

Eddie Bauer offers 40% off your purchase during its Countdown to Black Friday Sale. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. Stay warm this fall and winter with the men’s Cloud Layer Pro 1/4 Zip Pullover. Originally this pullover was priced at $60, however during the sale you can find it for just $20. This style was designed for comfort with quick drying material and a fleece interior that adds warmth. You can choose from an array of color options and it has a large zippered chest pocket for storage. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 240 reviews. Score even more deals from Eddie Bauer by heading below the jump.

Our to picks for men include:

For women, the Trail Tight Leggings in High Rise are a must-have. They’re currently on sale for $54 and originally were priced at $90. These leggings feature a high waist which is flattering and they’re also moisture-wicking.

Our top picks for women include:

