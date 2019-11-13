GAP offers up to 60% off sitewide + an extra 50% off select clearance items

- Nov. 13th 2019 8:57 am ET

GAP is offering up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 10% off your purchase with code HAPPY at checkout. Better yet, GAP is also taking an extra 50% off select clearance styles. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, the Soft Wear Skinny Jeans with GapFlex are a standout from this sale and they’re currently marked down to $52. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $80. This style features a perfect hem that can easily be rolled to show off your fall kicks. It also is infused with stretch, which makes them more comfortable and gives you mobility. Be sure to head below to find even more deals from GAP’s Sale.

