NVIDIA Shield Game Controller gets 30% discount down to Amazon low at $42

Amazon offers the NVIDIA Shield Game Controller for $41.88 shipped. Usually selling for $60, as currently reflected by Best Buy’s listing, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount and matches the Amazon all-time low. Last time we saw a price drop it very quickly went out of stock, for comparison. Features include a familiar dual joystick design, vibration feedback, and more. Whether you’re rocking the original NVIDIA Shield or you picked up the new smaller iteration of the streaming device, adding the company’s first-party controller into the mix is a perfect add-on for elevating your gaming setup. And with Google Stadia coming to Android TV devices like Shield down the road, now is the perfect time to scoop up a gamepad. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 210 customers.

For those that don’t mind ditching the first-party route, consider the SteelSeries Stratus Gaming Controller for $32 at Amazon instead. This option still supports Android TV devices like the NVIDIA Shield controller, but without the rechargeable battery design.

And speaking of NVIDIA, be sure to check out our recent coverage of its new Jetson Xavier NX, which launched the “world’s smallest AI supercomputer.”

NVIDIA Shield Game Controller features:

Enhance your gaming experience with this NVIDIA Shield wireless controller. The internal microphone lets you give voice commands easily, and it has both wired and wireless capabilities for versatile gaming options. This NVIDIA Shield wireless controller has a 3.5mm headphone jack to support stereo sound and chat, creating more lifelike audio.

