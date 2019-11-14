Walmart has this modern AiO TV stand marked down to $105 (Reg. up to $200)

Walmart is offering the Whalen Payton 3-in-1 Flat Panel TV Stand for $105 shipped. That’s $94 off what Best Buy is charging and 20% off what Walmart had it priced at before a rollback took effect. Today’s deal is among the best offers we’ve tracked. This modern TV stand is ready to prop up a 65-inch television with plenty of shelving to uphold game consoles, set top boxes, and much more. Cable management is built-in, ensuring everything can look just as great at your home as it does in marketing photos. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you aren’t in love with the featured deal’s all-in-one design, consider Amazon’s in-house No-Stud TV Wall Mount. It’s affordable at just $25, and is able to sustain up to 80-inch TVs that weigh up to 150 pounds in drywall alone.

If you don’t have the TV of your dreams yet, head over to today’s roundup to see if it’s on sale. Roku-enabled TVs are priced from as little as $100, making now an incredibly affordable time to buy.

Whalen Payton 3-in-1 Flat Panel TV Stand features:

Patented 3-in-1 display system gives you three different options for displaying your TV. Choose Swivel Mount, Wall Mount or Tabletop. The Swivel Mount pans 45 degrees left or right

This sleek console has a contemporary design with curved legs and three open shelves. The shelves are black, with legs that have a warm, brown cherry finish that complements nearly any decor.

