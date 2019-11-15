Home Depot’s early Black Friday tool sale is now live with notable discounts on some of the biggest names out there. Free shipping is available in nearly every instance, or you can opt for in-store pickup at no-cost. You’ll find the biggest names in the game accounted for in this early Black Friday tool sale at Home Depot. That includes DEWALT, Ryobi, Milwaukee, and others. Feel free to hold off until Black Friday proper, but I bet you can’t resist some of these deals below, which are amongst the best we’ve tracked in 2019.

Notable multi-tool deals highlights early Black Friday sales

Headlining this year’s Home Depot early Black Friday tool sale is a selection of multi-tool bundles. Whether buying for yourself, or someone on your Christmas list, this is a great way to pick up a complete tool build at a hefty discount. For weekend warriors, we recommend the Ryobi 18V ONE+ 6-tool Combo Kit for $259. That’s down $90 from the regular going rate and $20 less than our previous mention. This bundle includes an 18-Gauge AirStrike brad nailer, impact driver, drill, circular saw, reciprocating saw, and work light. You’ll also get two batteries and a wall charger here. As we covered in our introduction to tool purchases, everything listed here is a must-have for starting out. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For those ready to go to the next level, consider picking up DEWALT’s robust 8-tool kit for $499. There’s nearly $900 worth of tools here, but you’d typically pay around $650 for this bundle. On top of an extra battery in comparison to the bundle mentioned above, you’ll also get a carrying case and additional multi-tools like an oscillator and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

You can check out the rest of the best multi-tool bundles from the Home Depot early Black Friday sale on this landing page. Just be sure to comb through the listings carefully, as some bundles include tools that may not be necessary for your needs.

Accessories make great stocking stuffers and secondary gifts

If you already have the basics of a solid DIY tool kit, there are plenty of other notable deals worth considering at Home Depot. This includes the DEWALT 18-gauge Brad Nailer and Electric Air Compressor for $179. It typically goes for $200 or more, making this a great time to pick up an air compressor before winter fully sets in. I picked up an air compressor earlier this year for a few projects around the house, but it has also proven to valuable for inflating tires during colder months, too. Includes a hose as well, making this a complete solution. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

