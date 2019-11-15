An Amazon low awaits on the Samsung POWERbot Robotic Vacuum at $400 ($149 off)

Amazon offers the Samsung POWERbot R7070 Smart Robot Vacuum for $399.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Having originally retailed for $699, we’re more recently seeing it sell for $549 direct from Samsung as well as at Home Depot. Today’s offer is good for a 27% discount, matches the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in 2019. This robotic vacuum integrates with Alexa, Assistant and more via SmartThings, and features smartphone control for scheduling, as well. Samsung claims that it’s POWERbot R7070 has 40x more powerful suction compared to other vacuums on the market. Other notable inclusions here are the Visionary Mapping Plus and FullView Sensor 2.0 for more efficient cleaning as well as a 90-minute runtime. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 345 customers.

A notable alternative to consider instead is the Roborock E25 Robot Vacuum at $240 when you clip the on-page coupon. This smart robotic vacuum sports a 1800p suction system and similar voice control capabilities. Though at $160 less than the lead deal, you’ll be giving up laser mapping and the more thorough three-stage cleaning system.

We’re also seeing Anker’s RoboVac 30C bundled with its HealthKit smart scale at $192 ($338 value). Or if you’re in the market for a more traditional model, today’s Gold Box has vacuums on sale from $140.

Samsung POWERbot R7070 features:

Take care of all floor work with this Samsung POWERbot Slim robot vacuum. Its CycloneForce separation technology provides 40 times stronger suction than conventional vacuums for more efficient cleaning while preventing clogging. The Wi-Fi connectivity and Alexa compatibility of this Samsung POWERbot Slim robot vacuum let you operate it remotely from your smartphone or via voice command.

