Get the Dyson experience from just $140 in today’s vacuum Gold Box sale

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Tineco cordless vacuums. The Tineco A10 Hero Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is now on sale for $139.99 shipped. Regularly $200, today’s deal is $60 in savings and the best price we can find. This lightweight (2.87-pounds) cordless vac features a 350W brushless motor, and a 2000mAh detachable lithium battery that supports up to 25 minutes of runtime per charge (slightly longer than most Dyson models). Along with a 2 year warranty, it also ships with an LED power brush, storehouse, mini power brush, 2-in-1 dusting brush, crevice tool, and the charging adaptor. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More deals and details below.

While Tineco might not be the most household name, its vacs are drastically less expensive than most big brands and come with a similar feature set. A comparable Dyson with a shorter wireless runtime goes for around $400 at Amazon. But if you don’t want to worry about runtime while saving even more, grab this best-selling Eureka Stick Vacuum for just $30 shipped.

You’ll find an additional model in today’s Gold Box sale as well that includes smartphone functionality and a pair of batteries for extended cordless operation. The Pure ONE S12 model is now $200 off at $399.99, carries 4+ star ratings, and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more deals.

Tineco A10 Hero Cordless Vacuum Cleaner:

Tineco A10 350W Brushless Motor provides ultra-quiet powerful suction, lift embedded dirt with ease. 2000mAh Detachable Lithium battery delivers up to 10-25 mins of uninterrupted cleaning experience. Tineco A10 Lightweight main body (only 2.87lbs), easy convert to a handheld, satisfy your multi-purpose cleaning requirements with floor-to-ceiling accessories.

