Today only, save up to 35% on bamboo shelving and more with deals from $15

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Songmics Direct (99% positive all-time feedback from 97,000+) via Amazon is taking up to 35% off a selection of its home storage shelves with deals starting under $15. Shipping is free for Prime members or on orders over $25. One standout is on the 3-Tier Bamboo Organizer at $27.29 shipped. Usually fetching $40, today’s offer is good for a 32% discount, is the first notable price drop we’ve seen in 2019, and marks a new all-time low. This three-tiered shelf can support up to 264-pounds and is ideal for storing everything from books and more in a living room to shoes and the like in your foyer. Over 2,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. More details below.
Don’t forget to shop the entire selection of shelving products by checking out the rest of today’s sale right here. Or if you’re looking to match the newfound organization of your home with some cleanliness, Amazon has the Dyson V7 Animal vacuum on sale for $180.
Songmics 3-Tier Bamboo Organizer features:
Stable & robust: heavy-duty Bench Top made of 100% Natural bamboo Plank with stripe patterns maximizes stability and holds up an impressive 264lbs. Renewable & natural: bamboo wood is as durable as solid beech or Maple wood; smooth edges and sunken screws prevent snagging
