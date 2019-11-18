Crocs cuts 30% off select boots, clogs, and more during its Monday Funday Sale

Crocs Monday Funday Sale offers 30% off select styles of boots, clogs, sneakers, sandals, and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. The men’s Santa Cruz Convertible Slip-On Shoes are on sale for $42 and originally were priced at $60. These slip-on shoes make it convenient to head out of the door in a breeze. They’re also available in a wide variety of colors and lightweight to add comfort. This style even has nubs along the footbed give your feet a massage-like feel. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Crocs customers. Head below the jump to find more deals from the Crocs Monday Funday Sale.
Our top picks for men include:
- Santa Cruz Convertible Slip-On $42 (Orig. $60)
- Swiftwater Mesh Wave $31 (Orig. $45)
- Reviva Canvas Slip-On $38 (Orig. $55)
- Duet Clog $28 (Orig. $45)
- Baya Lined Clog $26 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Freesail Chelsea Boots $35 (Orig. $50)
- Crocs Reviva Slip-On $38 (Orig. $55)
- Leigh Wedge Chelsea Boot $59 (Orig. $85)
- Busy Day Stretch Lace-Up $58 (Orig. $65)
- Reviva Slides $22 (Orig. $35)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!