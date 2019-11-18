Crocs cuts 30% off select boots, clogs, and more during its Monday Funday Sale

- Nov. 18th 2019 12:04 pm ET

30% off
0

Crocs Monday Funday Sale offers 30% off select styles of boots, clogs, sneakers, sandals, and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. The men’s Santa Cruz Convertible Slip-On Shoes are on sale for $42 and originally were priced at $60. These slip-on shoes make it convenient to head out of the door in a breeze. They’re also available in a wide variety of colors and lightweight to add comfort. This style even has nubs along the footbed give your feet a massage-like feel. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Crocs customers. Head below the jump to find more deals from the Crocs Monday Funday Sale.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

30% off

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
crocs

crocs

About the Author