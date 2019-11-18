Sperry’s Pre-Black Friday Sale offers extra 30% off 250 styles + free shipping

Sperry’s Pre-Black Friday Event takes an extra 30% off over 250 sale styles with promo code EARLY at checkout. Find deals on boots, boat shoes, sneakers, and more. As always, customers free shipping on every order. The men’s Huntington Duck Boots are on sale for $69 and originally were priced at $120. These boots are waterproof, stylish and lightweight to add comfort. It also has a rigid outsole to promote traction throughout the day. Better yet, it’s available in four color options. Find even more deals by heading below the jump, checking out our Fashion Guide, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Maya Leather Chelsea Boots are currently marked down to $77 and originally were priced at $120. This style will elevate any look and they will pair nicely with jeans or leggings alike. It also has a cushioned insole to promote comfort.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!