TOMS Holiday Favorites Event takes 30% off sitewide: Boots, sneakers, more

TOMS Holiday Favorites Event takes 30% off sitewide with promo code HOLIDAY30 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $59 or more. Whether you’re looking for a holiday gift or just treating yourself, TOMS has a pair of shoes that will fit your needs. One of our favorite options for men is the Black Waxy Suede Porter Boots. This style is currently on sale for $91 and originally was priced at $130. These boots will become a staple in your wardrobe because you can easily dress them up or down. It also has a cushioned insole to promote comfort and you can find them in two color options. You can shop the entire sale here or head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

