CamelBak’s Eddy+ Insulated Steel Water Bottles now starting from $22 (25% off)

Amazon is offering the CamelBak Eddy+ 32-Oz. Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle for $26.99 shipped in multiple colorways. Regularly up to $36, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we can find. Perfect for your daily commute or the gym, this is a vacuum insulated bottle with a BPA-free, stainless steel build. The straw top features a leak and spill-proof cap with a “redesigned bite valve.” It also carries a 4+ star rating from 200 Amazon customers and ships with a lifetime warranty. Head below for more CamelBak deals and details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

The smaller 20-ounce variant of today’s lead deal is also matching its Amazon all-time low right now and makes for a great, lower-cost alternative. Available in multiple colors, Amazon is now offering the 20-Oz. Eddy+ at $21.99 Prime shipped, down from the usual $30. The same features apply here, just in a smaller form factor.

But if a basic plastic model is all you’re after, the Nalgene Tritan Wide Mouth is a solid option. It goes for around $9 Prime shipped and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 7,000 Amazon customers.

CamelBak Eddy+ 32-Oz. Vacuum Water Bottle:

LEAK-PROOF INSULATED WATER BOTTLE: The CamelBak Eddy+ water bottle with straw features a leak- and spill-proof cap. It is BPA-free, dishwasher safe, and compatible with other CamelBak products.

MORE WATER PER SIP: Our CamelBak water bottle is designed with enhanced technology that produces 25% more water per sip. The redesigned bite valve helps you drink more to stay hydrated during daily activities.

BPA-FREE WATER BOTTLE: The Eddy+ water bottle is durable, lightweight, and dishwasher safe. The heavy-duty plastic is BPA-, BPS-, and BPF-free.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!