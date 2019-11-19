Merrell’s Early Bird Black Friday Deals takes up to 40% off boots, apparel, more

Merrell’s Early Bird Black Friday Deals offers up to 40% off select styles and an extra 20% off with code CYBERWEEK at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $120 or more. The Ridgevent Thermo Vest is available in a men’s or women’s option. It’s currently on sale for $100, which is $25 off the original rate. This vest is perfect for layering during cold weather and is highly packable which is nice for storing and traveling. It also features down material to promote warmth, water-proof fabric and two zippered storage pockets. You can find it in several color options and this vest would make a great gift idea for the holiday season. Score even more deals by heading below the jump, checking out our Fashion Guide or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Thermo Snowdrift Mid Shell Waterproof $78 (Orig. $130)
- Trail Glove 4 Luna Slip On $70 (Orig. $110)
- Jungle Mid XX Waterproof $90 (Orig. $140)
- Entrada Insulated Jacket $96 (Orig. $120)
- Ridgevent Thermo Vest $100 (Orig. $125)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Tremblant Polar Boots $160 (Orig. $200)
- Moab Adventure Luna Boots $77 (Orig. $120)
- Ridgevent Thermo Vest $100 (Orig. $125)
- Glacial Ascent Parka $120 (Orig. $250)
- Ontario Mid Boots $77 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
